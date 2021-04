Cape Coral man pleads guilty to child porn possession

A Cape Coral man has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

Richard Altmayer, 47, was arrested in September of last year by the Cape Coral Police Department for emailing child pornography images to himself.

Altmayer has been sentenced to 50 years in prison followed by 120 months of sex offender probation.

Altmayer had attempted to turn himself in four years earlier.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

