2 Lee County job fairs for people facing employment barriers

Today, there are two opportunities for a second chance at finding a job.

The organization Better Together is hosting two job fairs for people facing employment barriers, like those who have been released from prison.

The job fairs will be at Turning Point Church at 3405 Pelican Landing Parkway in Bonita Springs and Rise Christian Church at 50 Bell Blvd. N. in Lehigh Acres. Both run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You’re encouraged to bring your resume. To arrange interviews, please contact Holly Boldrin at (239) 887-9335 or [email protected]

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

