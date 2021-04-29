CORONAVIRUS

Great Naples Fire Recue District responds to a house fire at the Verona Walk community in Golden Gate Thursday, April 29, 2021. Credit: Great Naples Fire Rescue District.
GOLDEN GATE

1 person injured, dog rescued from Golden Gate house fire

Published: April 29, 2021 3:30 PM EDT
Updated: April 29, 2021 3:44 PM EDT

Greater Naples Fire Rescue District responded to a house fire with injuries in Golden Gate Thursday. The fire chief says heavy fire was in the roof, and fire and smoke damage has made the home unlivable.

According to the fire district’s Facebook post, firefighters responded to a home that caught fire on 18th Ct SW, where one person was injured. That individual’s status is unknown at this time.

Crew members saved a pet Chihuahua from the house. They were able to revive the dog when it was unresponsive. Thanks to a previous donation from the Verona Walk community, a pet oxygen mask helped them do so.

See pictures below, or click here for the fire district’s post with the Chihuahua. 

The fire is out, but crews are expected at the scene longer to monitor possible flare-ups.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

