Warm, dry stretch increases local fire danger index

Happy Wednesday, Southwest Florida! Expect another hot afternoon on tap as highs peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A stray shower is possible this afternoon and evening in southern Collier County. It will be very limited.

Wind will become breezy at times this afternoon. This will increase wave heights and make it feel a little nicer later today.

However, that wind combined with humidity levels and soil moisture content increases our fire danger index this afternoon for Lee and Charlotte counties.

The good news? Relief is on the way as we track increasing rain chances over the next 5 days.

Right now, Sunday still looks to have the most rainfall potential. However, no day will be a washout!

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



