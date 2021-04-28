Naples theater offers COVID-19 vaccine as supply outpaces demand

Fewer people are scrambling to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Demand has fallen off over the last few weeks in Southwest Florida.

And one study has found vaccine supply is outpacing demand.

Experts say between 70 and 80% of the population needs to be vaccinated before herd immunity kicks in.

The goal now is to make it as easy as possible to get vaccinated.

That’s why The Naples Players, a theater in Naples, has opened its doors during the day as a vaccine clinic.

Appointments are not necessary.

The clinic at the theater is targeting people in the hospitality industry.

Waiters, cooks and hotel workers were able to walk out of work and straight the theater for a shot.

“When I got to work this morning and they had a flyer on the refrigerator door and I’m like wow, that’s right across the street,” said Frankie Reid, of Naples.

Reid headed over after his shift. He said the shot was important to him.

“I’m very happy and trust me I’ll be here three weeks on the dime to get that second one,” Reid said.

Reid works three jobs. He works at Truluck’s, Cooper’s Hawk and Tuesday Morning.

In order to get a shot, it had to come to him.

“It’s easy to say well I’ve got three jobs and I don’t have time, but this was so convenient,” Reid said. “There was no way I could get out of getting a shot if it’s right across the street from where you work.”

But lots of people are putting off or not getting the shot at all.

Lee County said their no-show rate is relatively low, at around 10 to 20% but for the last two weeks, only half of first-dose appointments are being filled.

Supply is high and demand is low.

“It’s important people take things so lightly in this world, but when you reach my age you don’t take things for granted,” Reid said.

MORE:

The Naples Players at Sugden Community Theatre will once again offer COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The theater is also celebrating its opening night on Wednesday with its opening of Calendar Girls.

The hopes is that the more people get vaccinated, the quicker we get back to normal.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Melissa Montoya

