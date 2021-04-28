Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; April 28

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Elias Castaneda (DOB 1/15/89) – wanted in Lee County for a bench warrant for failure to appear on a charge of sexual activity with a child & lewd or lascivious battery.

The 12-year-old girl said Castaneda would have her come to his room, at which point he would sexually assault her.

Crime Stoppers said these actions continued over time, with Castaneda telling the girl through Facebook Messenger that everyone was doing it and that it was good for her.

When the victim’s parent found the Facebook messages, she contacted the police. After being confronted with the charges, Castaneda was arrested but was quickly released on bond.

He has now skipped bond and hasn’t been seen in a few weeks, triggering a new warrant for his arrest last week. He is 5’5”, 170 pounds and was last known to be living in East Fort Myers. And upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

Amy Gromley (DOB 11/3/87) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for burglary and theft (third conviction).

Her current legal woes came on the heels of Gromley being fired from a local business after being accused of stealing. Two weeks later, someone broke into the business in the early morning hours, disabled the alarm, and drained the safe of all the cash.

What she forgot is that the surveillance cameras were still operable, and caught Gromley in the act. As it turns out, she was able to access the store without being noticed initially because she had retained the store’s key when she was fired.

After being arrested for the crime, she was released on probation, which she violated earlier this month. Gromley has a history of theft and drugs – two things that usually go hand in hand.

She has 10 bookings to date, on charges of burglary, lots of thefts, drugs, resisting and battery on a law enforcement officer. She is 5’3”, 150 pounds and was last known to be living in the Fort Myers Shores area.

Rebecca Romano (DOB 7/14/85) – wanted in Lee County on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court for DUI (three or more in 10 years) and three counts of the possession of a controlled substance.

Romano was found slumped over the wheel of her car in a Lehigh Acres neighborhood.

When law enforcement arrived, officers said Romano was incoherent, rambling with different stories that ranged from going to visit her mom to needing to do her laundry.

She failed a series of field sobriety tests and was jailed for DUI – this being her third offense in less than 10 years.

As it turns out, she also was in the possession of heroin, crack cocaine, and several narcotic pills.

She ended up spending three months in the Lee County Jail for that crime before being released pending a court hearing. But when her name came up on the docket a few weeks ago, Romano was a no-show.

To date, she has nine bookings on charges of DUI, assault, battery, burglary, resisting, drug possession and hit and run.

She is 5’4”, 115 pounds and was last known to be living in downtown Fort Myers. And upon her arrest, she will be held without bond.

CAPTURED

Aamier Williams – was wanted in Lee County for a felony bench warrant for failure to appear on a charge of lewd or lascivious battery.

Brian Welch – was wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for burglary, 5 counts of grand theft of a firearm, and illegal weapons possession.

