Fort Myers police: Child accidentally shot another child

A child that died in Fort Myers on Sunday was accidentally shot by another child, Fort Myers police said.

The shooting occurred at 7:15 p.m. at the Columbus Square Shopping Center at 3513 Fowler Street.

In a news release, Fort Myers police called the incident an accidental shooting where one child under 10 years old shot another child under 10 years old.

The child that was shot died and the other child was medically treated and released.

The Fort Myers Police Department said they are currently investigating who brought the firearm into the vehicle.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know