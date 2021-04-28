Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs applies for chief position in Columbus, Ohio

Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs has applied for the police chief position in Columbus Ohio, as his contract is set to end in August.

Diggs came to Fort Myers after serving as the police chief in Toledo, Ohio, where he served 37 years.

Diggs’ contract was renewed by city council in August of 2019 for two years. Diggs received an annual salary of $182,105, a $42,000 bump in pay at the time.

Diggs was hired as Fort Myers police chief in 2016. At the time, he signed a three-year contract with an annual base pay of $140,000.

