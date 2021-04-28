Crime Stoppers searching for man caught burglarizing Fort Myers generator company

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for a man caught on camera committing a burglary at a Fort Myers generator company Thursday.

The man was photographed at 4 a.m. burglarizing Always On Generators LLC, located at 111 5th St. Unit B3 in Fort Myers. The suspect was driving a beige/tan Honda CRV with a spare or a black wheel on the driver’s side. The vehicle was pulling a small trailer loaded with scrap.

If you recognize the vehicle or can identify the driver, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or leave an anonymous tip via their website or on the P3 Tips mobile app. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

