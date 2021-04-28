Battery fire prompts evacuation of Bonita Springs business

A battery fire created a hazardous situation at a business and in the air around a Bonita Springs business.

Firefighters from Bonita Springs, Estero, and San Carlos Fire Districts responded to a Hazardous Materials fire at an e2comply, LLC warehouse off Quality Road and Old 41 at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Lithium batteries in the business caught fire and created a noxious atmosphere. The building was quickly evacuated and the fire was contained.

The fire was expected to smolder for some time.

Employees were also temporarily evacuated.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know