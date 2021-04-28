BONITA SPRINGS
Battery fire prompts evacuation of Bonita Springs business
A battery fire created a hazardous situation at a business and in the air around a Bonita Springs business.
Firefighters from Bonita Springs, Estero, and San Carlos Fire Districts responded to a Hazardous Materials fire at an e2comply, LLC warehouse off Quality Road and Old 41 at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Lithium batteries in the business caught fire and created a noxious atmosphere. The building was quickly evacuated and the fire was contained.
The fire was expected to smolder for some time.
Employees were also temporarily evacuated.
