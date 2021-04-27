Wounded Warriors opens permanent home for veterans in Naples

Easing the transition back from war to home, a new place is ready to house more homeless and at-risk veterans.

Wounded Warriors of Collier County are opening Bravo House in Naples about a year after Alpha House opened.

While Alpha House stirred up some controversy in a nearby neighborhood in 2020, Bravo House is being met with warmer welcome.

With the additional location, most people we spoke to say they think it’s a great idea. They say everyone needs a place to live and are looking forward to meeting their new neighbors.

Veteran Talbot moved into Bravo House Tuesday.

“I’ve been in the woods, and I’ll tell you, it’s not in the place you want to be,” Talbot said.

Talbot served in the Army’s 41st Field Artillery Brigade and has been through a lot in his 70 years.

“I’ve gotten jumped. My friend got shot in the back and killed,” Talbot said. “And when you run into someone like this, it’s just real bang-up.”

With his new home, Talbot’s life has changed for the better.

“The lord has kept me here for a reason,” Talbot said. “This is a beautiful thing that happened.”

Because of Wounded Warriors, Talbot has a bed, a kitchen and a home.

“Our goal at the end of the day is not to get any veteran in here,” said Diego Gil Jr., the vice president of wounded warriors of Collier County. “It’s to get the veteran that needs the help the most.”

Alpha House caused controversy in the River Park East community last year, but Bravo House is a bit different.

“Alpha House, being transitional, has its barriers, and this is a permanent living,” Gil explained.

Wounded Warriors will be able to house three homeless veterans long-term, and the neighborhood is excited to welcome them with open arms.

“They need a place to live, and I’m happy to welcome them into the neighborhood as long as they are peaceful and do the right thing,” Karen Landy said.

There will be an open house 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday for the community to come see what it is all about.

Wounded Warriors of Collier County is working with other veterans experiencing homelessness to fill the other two rooms.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

