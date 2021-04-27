CORONAVIRUS

Resources

Logo. (CREDIT: Fort Myers Beach)
FORT MYERS BEACH

Town of Fort Myers Beach asking public to participate in safety survey

Published: April 27, 2021 12:45 PM EDT
Updated: April 27, 2021 2:09 PM EDT

The Fort Myers Beach Public Safety Committee is looking for feedback to make the island safer.

They are asking the public to participate in an online survey that will then be reviewed and shared with Town Council.

The questionnaire includes questions on pedestrian safety, traffic, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office response, street lighting time, etc.

To participate in the survey, you can visit this link.

Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media