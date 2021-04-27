Town of Fort Myers Beach asking public to participate in safety survey

The Fort Myers Beach Public Safety Committee is looking for feedback to make the island safer.

They are asking the public to participate in an online survey that will then be reviewed and shared with Town Council.

The questionnaire includes questions on pedestrian safety, traffic, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office response, street lighting time, etc.

To participate in the survey, you can visit this link.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know