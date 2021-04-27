Overpaid in unemployment benefits? You can apply for a waiver to keep it

If you received more benefits than you were supposed to, the state might let you keep it.

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity shared unemployment updates Tuesday and included a criteria for claimants who could be eligible to keep overpayments from the federal government.

Federal Overpayment Waiver

Eligible claimants who are currently receiving federal Reemployment Assistance benefits may be eligible to receive an overpayment waiver for overpayments established on their claims

At this time, CONNECT has been updated to implement a waiver form for newly established overpayments for claimants receiving PUA and PEUC benefits

The overpayment waiver for MEUC, FPUC, and LWA benefits will be available to claimants soon

The overpayment waiver will not be available for state Reemployment Assistance benefits

Eligible claimants must meet the following criteria to quality to receive an overpayment waiver:

The claimant must not be at fault for the creation of the overpayments; and

Recovery of the overpayment would be contrary to equity and good conscience

Recovery of the overpayment would be contrary to equity and good conscience For more information about the federal Overpayment Waiver, click here

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know