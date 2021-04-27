CORONAVIRUS

Money. (Credit: CBS News)
Overpaid in unemployment benefits? You can apply for a waiver to keep it

Published: April 27, 2021 7:01 PM EDT
Updated: April 27, 2021 7:04 PM EDT

If you received more benefits than you were supposed to, the state might let you keep it.

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity shared unemployment updates Tuesday and included a criteria for claimants who could be eligible to keep overpayments from the federal government.

Federal Overpayment Waiver

  • Eligible claimants who are currently receiving federal Reemployment Assistance benefits may be eligible to receive an overpayment waiver for overpayments established on their claims
  • At this time, CONNECT has been updated to implement a waiver form for newly established overpayments for claimants receiving PUA and PEUC benefits
  • The overpayment waiver for MEUC, FPUC, and LWA benefits will be available to claimants soon
  • The overpayment waiver will not be available for state Reemployment Assistance benefits
  • Eligible claimants must meet the following criteria to quality to receive an overpayment waiver:
  • The claimant must not be at fault for the creation of the overpayments; and
    Recovery of the overpayment would be contrary to equity and good conscience
  • For more information about the federal Overpayment Waiver, click here
