Lee Health blood drive schedule for May

Lee Health is seeking blood donations to help replenish supply levels. Current blood supplies are critically low, and Lee Health’s blood centers are in urgent need of donors.

The Lee Health Blood Mobile will be at numerous locations throughout Southwest Florida in May.

May 1 – AM Vets Post #81, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 1910 N. Tamiami Trl., North Fort Myers

May 2 – First Christian Church of Cape Coral, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 2620 Country Club Blvd., Cape Coral

May 2 – St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 5632 Sunrise Dr., Fort Myers

May 3 – Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., 2400 First St, Ste. 300, Fort Myers

May 4 – Marine Concepts, 9 a.m.-Noon, 2443 SW Pine Island Rd., Cape Coral

May 7 – SPADA Salon & Spa, 2 p.m.-5 p.m., 13161 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers

May 7 – Trauma Awareness Drive, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Gulf Coast Hospital, 13681 Doctor’s Way, Fort Myers

May 9 – City Gate Ministries, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 1735 Jackson St., Fort Myers

May 9 – Grace United Methodist Church, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 13 SE 21ST Pl., Cape Coral

May 10 – Santa Barbara Professional Building, 8 a.m.-Noon, 224 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral

May 10 – Fifth Third Bank (Del Prado Location), 1 p.m.-4 p.m., 2724 Del Prado Blvd., Cape Coral

May 12 – Miromar Outlets, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 10801 Corkscrew Rd., Estero

May 12 – Trauma Awareness Drive, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Lee Memorial Hospital, 2776 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers

May 13 – Florida Heart Associates, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 1550 Barkley Circle, Fort Myers

May 13 – Cape Coral Police Dept., 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 1100 Cultural Park Blvd. S., Cape Coral

May 14 – Florida Gulf Coast University, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 10501 FGCU Blvd., Fort Myers

May 15 – Bell Tower Shops, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 13499 US-41 SE., Fort Myers

May 16 – Anchor Christian Church, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 11651 E. Terry St., Bonita Springs

May 17 – Dorcey Law Firm, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 10181 Six Mile Cypress Pkwy., Fort Myers

May 17 – Preferred Travel, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 3960 Via Del Rey, Bonita Springs

May 18 – Royal Shell Realty, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 1105 Cape Coral Pkwy E., Cape Coral

May 18 – LYNX Services, 12 p.m.-5 p.m., 6351 Bayshore Rd., Suite 18, North Fort Myers

May 20 – Lehigh Fire Department, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 11 Homestead Road S., Lehigh Acres

May 21 – The Promenade at Bonita Bay, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 26811 S. Bay Dr., Bonita Springs

May 23 – Saint John XXIII Catholic Church, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 13060 Palomino Ln., Fort Myers

May 24 – Love Boat Ice Cream, 1 p.m.-5 p.m., 16475 San Carlos Blvd., Fort Myers

May 24 – Nova Southeastern University, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 3650 Colonial Ct., Fort Myers

May 24 – Park Royal Hospital, 8 a.m.-Noon, 9241 Park Royal Dr., Fort Myers

May 25 – Retina Consultants, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6901 International Center Blvd., Fort Myers

May 25 – The Outpatient Center at The Sanctuary, 8 a.m.-11 a.m., 8960 Colonial Center Dr., Fort Myers

May 25 – The Babcock Ranch Healthy Life Center, 12 p.m.-4 p.m., 42880 Crescent Loop #100, Punta Gorda

May 26 – Club Square 8 a.m.-11 a.m., 4646 S.E. 10th Pl., Cape Coral

May 26 – Royal Palm Coast Realtor Association, Noon-4 p.m., 918 S. E. 46th Ln., Cape Coral

May 26 – Victory Layne Chevrolet, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., 3980 Fowler Street, Fort Myers

May 27 – Estero Recreation Center, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero

May 27 – Iona College/S. Pointe Fire Department Station #74, 8 a.m.-11 a.m., 6061 S. Pointe Blvd., Fort Myers

May 27 – Wayne Wiles Flooring, 9 a.m.-Noon, 16240 S. Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers

May 28 – Iona Lakes, 2 p.m.-5 p.m., 15000 Iona Lakes Dr., Fort Myers

All blood donated at Lee Health stays within the health system to care for patients in Southwest Florida. If unable to attend one of the upcoming blood drives, donations can also be made at one of Lee Health’s blood centers to help save lives.

For more information on how and where to donate, go to Lee Health Blood Centers.

