Lee CARES emergency rental assistance program applications open

Lee County has help available for people hard hit by the pandemic. A second Lee CARES relief package will help more people with rent and utilities.

The money will be available next month but you can get online and start the application process now.

Lee County will pay up to six months of past due rent and utilities and three months of prospective payments for qualified households, plus ongoing payment of future rent as permitted. However, rental assistance cannot exceed a total of 12 months for each qualified household. The total months include past due, current due, and prospective payments.

For more information and to apply, click HERE.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know