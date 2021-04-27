Investigators want tips on recent fires at Everglades National Park

Everglades National Park and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are seeking the public’s assistance.

Within the last two months, there have been numerous fires intentionally set in the vicinity of the main park road (State Road 9336) and adjacent roads of Everglades National Park. These areas are easily accessed through the Homestead entrance of the park.

In addition to potentially damaging park resources and endangering park visitors and staff, these fires have cost the park hundreds of thousands of dollars for suppression. As south Florida enters into the driest part of the year, the risk of damaging wildfire increases.

Anyone with any information about these crimes should contact ATF at 1-(888)-ATF-FIRE (1-888-283-3473) or the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 1-888-653-0009.

Author: National Park Service

