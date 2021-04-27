Drier air keeps humidity in check Tuesday afternoon

Happy Tuesday, Southwest Florida! Even with hot temperatures this afternoon, drier air will keep humidity levels in check.

The wind becomes breezy at times this afternoon, which brings us a few more clouds from the east coast and bumps up Tuesday wave heights.

If you like the lower dew points, enjoy them! We really crank up the heat and humidity later this week ahead of an approaching cold front.

Exact timing and intensity of this front is still up in the air, and models are flip-flopping all over the place.

What we know? Rain and storms are possible beginning Saturday and lasting through mid-next week.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



