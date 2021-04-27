WINK NEWS
DEO waives work search, work registration requirements through May 29
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity confirmed Tuesday it will waive the work search and work registration requirements through May and the waiting week requirement through June 26, among other updates to Florida unemployment.
MORE: DEO Emergency Order 21-015
UNEMPLOYMENT UPDATE: @FLDEO has extended the waivers for work search and work registration until May 29.
But it’s likely the last time.
After then, you must register and enter job searches into the system to qualify for benefits. #FloridaUnemployment @winknews pic.twitter.com/eyJDPoPrHh
— Sara Girard (@SaraGirardNews) April 27, 2021
According to the DEO press release:
- When the waiver expires, claimants must submit work searches for every week of state or federal benefits requested. Additionally, new claimants who file after the expiration of the waiver must complete the work registration through Employ Florida
- An accurate work search record may include, but is not limited to, registering for work and reemployment services with a local CareerSource Center, completing a job application in person or online, mailing a job application or resume, making in-person visits with potential employers, interviewing with potential employers, or registering for work with employment or placement agencies to name a few
- The Department encourages claimants to continue searching for work regardless of the waiver extension
Job Opportunities
- The state of Florida has more than 400,000 online job ads available for Floridians. Click here for more information
- DEO is hiring across the state. To view a list of vacant opportunities, click here
- Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can also find guidance to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings here
Employer Updates
- Individuals not returning to work when work is available or do not show good cause in refusing an offer of work could potentially be disqualified from receiving Reemployment Assistance benefits. This also applies to the federal benefit programs authorized under the CARES Act and Continued Assistance Act
- If a prospective employee refuses an offer to work, employers can report this refusal to work through the Reemployment Assistance Help Center
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.