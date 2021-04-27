DEO waives work search, work registration requirements through May 29

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity confirmed Tuesday it will waive the work search and work registration requirements through May and the waiting week requirement through June 26, among other updates to Florida unemployment.

MORE: DEO Emergency Order 21-015

UNEMPLOYMENT UPDATE: @FLDEO has extended the waivers for work search and work registration until May 29.

But it’s likely the last time.

After then, you must register and enter job searches into the system to qualify for benefits. #FloridaUnemployment @winknews pic.twitter.com/eyJDPoPrHh

— Sara Girard (@SaraGirardNews) April 27, 2021