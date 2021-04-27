Crime Stoppers looking for 2 suspects after Lehigh Acres Subway theft

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers needs your help finding two male suspects connected to a theft that occurred at a Subway in Lehigh Acres.

According to Crime Stoppers, both suspects were involved in a theft that occurred at the Subway on Homestead Road South in Lehigh Acres at around 3:30 p.m. April 15. The one pictured in a pink shirt stole a pair of second generation AirPods from within the employee area of the restaurant. Both are said to frequent the restaurant together.

If you can identify either of them, please contact Crime Stoppers with an anonymous tip at 1-800-780-8477, via their website or the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips that leads to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know