City workers collecting yard waste from homes in Cape Coral

City workers in Cape Coral are now being put up to the task in response to inconsistent trash pickup by Waste Pro.

Workers are picking up tons of yard waste in the city, and it means taxpayers are paying the price for this service.

Because Waste Pro can’t stay on schedule, people who expect the company to pick up the yard waste on a particular day cross their fingers, hoping someone comes. Instead, we know garbage can sit on the curb for weeks.

Some people haul it to designated drop-off sites, while others wait and have become upset with the delays.

In some areas of the south Cape Coral, dead palm trees and other yard debris line the streets. It’s an eyesore for Judy Buczko, who told us garbage has been on her street for weeks.

“It’s disheartening,” Buczko said. “I think it detracts from the neighborhood.”

City workers responded to Buczko’s neighborhood Tuesday and collected unwanted yard waste to the relief of neighbors.

“I think it’s dangerous with wild animals, pests, insects, so we’re glad it’s finally picked up,” Buczko said.

Cape Coral’s public works department does not usually pick up garbage, but its workers do now because of the continued issues with Waste Pro.

The city is getting involved, not to help Waste Pro, but to respond to the countless complaints.

“Our crews can handle it,” said Michael Ilczyszyn, the assistant public works director. “We have the equipment, and we have the staff. At some point, the work that they’re being diverted from may end up becoming back logged and we’ll have to play catch-up.”

Using two trucks and a massive claw, city workers are picking up bucket loads of yard waste. They will continue to do this until further notice.

“They indicated that the service that they are most behind in is the horticultural waste,” Ilczyszyn said. “And for us, that’s the best service to pick up because we can handle that as opposed to picking up garbage and trash that we would have to find a place to dispose.”

Waste Pro blames a driver shortage for its collection problems.

Buczko told us that’s not a good enough reason.

“I think as residents, we’re fortunate that the city is pitching in,” Buczko said. “But I don’t think it’s a city’s responsibility. We’ve contracted and we’re paying Waste Pro. They should do their job.”

The mayor agrees. That’s why he wants anyone in Cape Coral who has a trash complaint to call 311, so there’s an official record of it.

The city is using those complaints to punish Waste Pro financially.

Note: City crews will again pick up yard debris in the Monday zone in south Cape Coral, so neighbors there can leave debris in a barrel or pile or in a paper bag for collection.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

