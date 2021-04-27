Charlotte County moving to walk-up-only model for vaccine shots

COVID-19 vaccine appointments will soon be a thing of the past in Charlotte County.

Few people are making first-dose vaccine appointments. In Charlotte County, 87% of seniors 65 and up are now vaccinated.

The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County plans to switch to a walk-up-only model.

The health department said this plan will allow people to get vaccinated at their convenience rather than plan their schedule around their appointment.

“As we vaccinate younger individuals, those folks have families, job commitments, things like that,” said Joseph Pepe, administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County. “So it’s much harder for them to schedule what could be two weeks in advance.”

For a list of available COVID-19 vaccinations in Charlotte County, go to charlotte.floridahealth.gov.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Melissa Montoya

