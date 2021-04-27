Cape PD: Backyard dig at home turned up nothing

Cape Coral police said their investigation in the backyard of a home has wrapped up without any findings. The department said they investigated the tip they received and the tip did not pan out.

Police and Lee County sheriff’s deputies, as well as justice studies students from Florida Gulf Coast University, descended last week on the home at SE 7th Place and Country Club Boulevard.

Investigators never said what they were looking for, only that they had received a tip that led them to the backyard.

The homeowner told WINK News she believed someone confessed to a murder and investigators were looking for a long-buried body.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said they received an anonymous tip a few days before, which prompted the investigation. He said the crime referenced in the tip was an older one, but they were still working to find out how far back it goes.

WINK News will have more on this developing story.

Writer: Jackie Winchester

