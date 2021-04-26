North Port Police Dept employee had several prescription drugs that were not hers

North Port Police Department arrested department employee Tracy L. Gold, 48, Monday on a number of drug charges after another NPPD employee came forward with concerns over the weekend.

According to the City of North Port, an internal investigation was immediately conducted into Gold, a forensic supervisor at NPPD, and she now faces six felony narcotics charges. Four of the felony charges are for illegal possession of different types of prescription pills. There are two additional felony charges for having amounts equating to trafficking the pills.

According to the arrest report, Gold was found with several prescription pill bottles with other people’s names written on them, none of them belonging to her. All of the pill bottles were found in her purse and a “satchel-type bag.”

Gold was found in possession of 17.8 grams of hydromorphone, 35 grams of oxycodone and 19.2 grams of hydrocodone. She was also found with smaller amounts of alprazolam, triazolam and tramadol. All are considered and were confirmed by investigators to be controlled substances.

Gold has been a forensic supervisor, which is considered a civilian position, since March of 2017.

“While this is a sad day for NPPD, we are thankful for the diligent work done by investigators to swiftly work through this case,” Chief Todd Garrison said in the press release. “Nobody within our agency is above the law. Our promise to this community is to do whatever is necessary to hold everyone accountable for their actions.”

Gold is being booked into Sarasota County Jail.

Writer: WINK News

