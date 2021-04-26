Nonprofit says LGBTQ posters are not unique to Lee County schools

Nonprofit Equality Florida said LGBTQ posters in Lee County schools that have caused controversy among guardians of students, community members and school board members are not unique, but are given to the majority of school administrations. What the district does with them in schools or in Code of Conduct documentation is the District’s choice.

Jon Mauerer, the public policy director for Equality Florida, told us everything on the flyer sparking outrage from parents of students in Lee County schools is based on state and federal law.

“We’re glad to see the school district is conscientious of making sure that they can support the needs of their LGBTQ youth among all students,” Mauerer said.

The section some in the community take issue with is related to use of bathrooms.

According to an excerpt from the poster in the student code of conduct: “All students are allowed to access the restrooms that are consistent with their gender identity, or be provided appropriate accommodations as requested. Accommodations are determined in collaboration with district staff on a case-by-case basis.”

“Their gender identity does have to be something that is consistent and consistently established,” Mauerer said. “So we’re not talking about a free-for-all system here.”

Mauerer told us he understands these topics are still new to many people, and he hopes those who show up at the meeting will arrive with an open mind, so they can learn why these policies are important.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

