Mostly sunny, less humid to start off the work week

Happy Monday, Southwest Florida! Drier air mixes in today allowing for highs to skyrocket to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

As we remain more comfortable this evening, a perfect forecast sets up for the Pink Supermoon peak around 11:30 p.m. EDT.

Our next big weather change comes this weekend along our next cold front! Sunday scattered showers and storms are looking more likely.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



