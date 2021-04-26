Man sentenced to 30 years for Lehigh Acres stabbing

The State Attorney’s office announced that they’ve sentenced a man to 30 years in prison following a stabbing.

29-year-old Michael Swisher has been charged with one count of each second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and resisting an officer without violence.

Just over three years ago, in mid-April of 2018, Swisher was staying with a couple in their Lehigh Acres home. After leaving the doors open and letting the couple’s dogs out, Swisher was confronted by both the man and woman homeowners.

During the confrontation, Swisher stabbed both the man and women, the man survived, the woman did not.

After the stabbings, Swisher left the scene and jumped into a canal. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called and used deputies on the ground and helicopter with heat-seeking technology to locate Swisher.

He was eventually found in the woods just blocks from the scene.

Swisher was also sentenced to five years for possession of cocaine and five years for possession of marijuana over 20 grams. These sentences will run concurrent to those related to the stabbings.

He pled guilty to all charges.

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know