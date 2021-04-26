Man dies after being shot during birthday party in Cape Coral

A 19-year-old Fort Myers man has died after he was shot in Cape Coral early Saturday.

The Cape Coral Police Department has identified the victim as Kevin Girard Palmer.

Police responded to a home in the 100 block of SE 6th Street at around 4:30 a.m., and found Palmer with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The CCPD is asking if you have any information on the identity of the suspect(s), contact them by calling (239) 574-3223, submitting an anonymous tip at www.capecops.com/tips, https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous, sending a message through their social media platforms, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Use the Case Report # 21-008921.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a disturbance at a home a Lehigh Acres family rented to celebrate a birthday. Someone posted on Instagram about the party and that caused uninvited people to show up at the party.

Multiple shots were fired during the disturbance and Palmer was struck in the head. Police also found two cars and two houses with bullet holes in them.

WINK News will update this story as information is made available.

Writer: WINK News

