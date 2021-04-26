Lee County school district to hear from community about LGBTQ policies

Guardians of students and other members of the public are expected to join the Lee County School Board at a meeting Monday to respond to controversy regarding LGBTQ policies in the 2020-21 student code of conduct.

People for and against these polices are expected to turn out in large number at the Lee County Education Center.

A vote is not expected at the conclusion of the meeting, but a city staff presentation on the code of conduct and the public comments will help inform the board about a decision to be made for next year’s code of conduct.

“As a parent and a grandparent, you know, I have to protect my grandkids and my … kids and understand, you know, how my children have to, you know, fend for their kids,” said Debbie Jordan, the chair of the school board. “So I get it. I get all this.”

Ultimate decisions by the board are expected to be made June 8.

This is a developing story.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

