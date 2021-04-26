Cape Coral residents cause garbage pileup at Cultural Park Theater

As Cape Coral was moving toward progress with trash woes among residents, a city center experienced its own.

When Executive Director Michael Moran arrived at Cultural Park Theater for work Monday, he was met with a sight that is not common at the community center — a large pile of garbage that included mattresses, couches and a lot of yard waste.

Moran was not happy.

“It was mind blowing to say the least,” Moran explained.

Evidently, Cape Coral residents who have been fed up with the ongoing issue with Waste Pro decided to dump unclaimed trash at their homes for the city to take care of at the theater.

But Waste Pro is only scheduled to collect trash from that drop-off site Tuesday through Friday, currently.

“They had to pick up during the week last week and then not over the weekend,” Moran said. “They did it at another location, but people didn’t understand, and so they decided, ‘Well, we’ll just leave it here,’ and they did.”

Craig Lantz showed up Monday to get the trash off the front of his lawn only to realize WastePro wasn’t around. Lantz told us WastePro needs to get its act together for the sake of everyone in Cape Coral.

“It sits and sits out there, and like we were saying, it’s not good for the yard and not to mention the eyesores,” Lantz said.

Cape Coral crews put up barricades outside the theater to stop people from leaving their trash.

One of the subcontractors Waste Pro hired to help them catch up on trash collected responded during the late afternoon to take it away.

Moran told us that’s a good thing.

“We can’t afford to pay dumpster bills for the whole city,” Moran said.

Moran also told us he had to chase away at least 20 people Monday who had hoped to leave their trash with the pile that had accumulated at Cultural Park theater over the weekend.

We will have an update about what the mayor says is next in store for Waste Pro in the city at 6 p.m. on WINK News, with updates to our web article.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

