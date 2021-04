Fatal dump truck crash in North Port knocks out power, closes road

A fatal dump truck crash has closed South River Road in North Port.

North Port police said a dump truck hauling rocks crashed and one person is dead.

South River Road is closed between US-41 and Winchester Boulevard.

The crash took down a power pole and an estimated 200 customers in the area are without power.

WINK News is following this developing story.

Writer: WINK News

