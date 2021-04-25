Sunday’s Coronavirus Updates: 4,671 new cases and 36 new deaths reported

As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, there have been 2,208,584 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 2,167,190 Florida residents and 41,394 non-Florida residents. There are 34,848 Florida resident deaths reported, 685 non-resident deaths, and 89,457 hospitalizations at some point during illness, according to the Florida Department of Health.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of recorded cases: 2,208,584 (up from 2,203,913)

Florida resident deaths: 34,848 (up from 34,812)

Non-resident deaths: 686 (up from 685)

Total deaths in state (Fla./non-Fla. residents combined): 35,534 (up from 35,497)

4,671 new cases reported Sunday

36 new resident deaths reported Sunday

1 new non-resident death reported Sunday

Percent positive for new cases in Fla. residents: 6.85% This percent is the number of people who test PCR- or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.



SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total recorded cases in SWFL: 125,509 (up from 125,124)

Deaths: 2,072 (up from 2,069)

385 total new cases reported Sunday

3 new deaths reported Sunday

Lee County: 68,186 cases (up from 67,920) – 954 deaths

Collier County: 34,898 (up from 34,821) – 517 deaths (1 new death)

Charlotte County: 12,564 (up from 12,536) – 410 deaths (1 new)

DeSoto County: 4,262 (up from 4,260) – 92 deaths (1 new)

Glades County: 947 (no change) – 19 deaths

Hendry County: 4,652 (up from 4,640) – 80 deaths

TESTING DATA

Effective Oct. 27, the Florida Department of Health ceased releasing data showing overall testing numbers. Their statement: “The Florida Department of Health is making adjustments to the COVID-19 dashboard and daily report to provide clear, accurate information for Florida families. Moving forward, the daily report will focus on the number of tests reported to the state by day and the corresponding positivity rate by day. The previously reported cumulative number did not reflect the current status of the pandemic in Florida. This change is in line with the CDC recommendation that calculation of percent positivity [is] applied consistently and with clear communication, will allow public health officials to follow magnitude and trends effectively, and the trends will be useful for local public health decision making.”

