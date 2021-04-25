Slight storm chance today

Happy Sunday, SW Florida!

A cold front will limp its way across the state today, and with it, we’ll see a slight chance for a shower or storm. However, with the cold front falling apart, most of the day looks dry, with a mix of sun and clouds, and a warm breeze out of the west.

Looking ahead to the work week, dry air behind the front will lead to lots of sun tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, we’ll get a taste of summer with highs near 90 degrees.

By Thursday, there should be enough moisture around to squeeze out an isolated storm in the afternoon, and those daily chances of a spotty storm will stick around into the weekend and beyond as we transition to a more summerlike pattern.

Reporter: Dylan Federico



