Shooting at Fort Myers shopping center sends 2 to the hospital

Fort Myers Police say there was a shooting at a shopping center that sent two people to the hospital.

This happened in the 3000 block of Fowler Street in Fort Myers at the Columbus Square Shopping Center. The is between Simpson Street and Carrell Road.

The shooting took place just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Businesses in the area had to shut down, despite police taping off the area.

Carmelo Taylor works across the street and had to shut down early.

“We just heard everything when the cops came rushing and they just closed everything down basically in the plaza so that’s why everything is about to close, we’re closing down right now and it was just crazy,” Taylor said.

Both people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say this was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

WINK News will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

Reporter: Gail Levy

Writer: Drew Hill

