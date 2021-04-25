Police: Man buys $14K Rolex watch with fraudulent credit card in Naples

A New York man was jailed in Collier County after police said he used a fraudulent credit card and driver’s license to buy a Rolex watch for $14,095.

Juan Duran, 32, made the purchase at the Waterside Shops at Pelican Bay. He used a credit card and driver’s license in another man’s name, police said.

The arrest report states that Duran told investigators he was given the card and license and instructed what to buy by a man he called “Grandpa.”

Investigators got the watch back, and Duran remains in the Collier County jail on several charges, including grand theft, fraudulent use of credit cards, unauthorized use or possession of a driver’s license, and impersonation.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know