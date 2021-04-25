Fort Myers to convert downtown streets to two-way streets

The City of Fort Myers plans to have a virtual meeting on Monday about the possible conversion of two downtown streets.

The city previously approved converting First and Second Streets to two-way streets. Numerous traffic studies were done that also unanimously recommend it.

They also plan on putting in bike lanes and sidewalks as a part of the improvement.

If you would like to comment on the project, you can do so by registering here.

To learn more about how this project could benefit the City of Fort Myers, the city council is encouraging you to go to this website.

