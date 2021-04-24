Shooting in Alva sends 1 to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting Saturday evening in an Alva neighborhood.

It happened at about 7:15 p.m. at Charleston Park, just off Palm Beach Boulevard.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said there was one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Earlier in the day, people in the community were posting on social media that they’d been celebrating the Charleston Park Day Festival.

It is unclear whether the shooting took place before or after the festival ended.

When WINK News first arrived at the scene, there were hundreds of cars trying to leave the area and the sheriff’s office helicopter was circling overhead.

Authorities are saying this was not an active shooter situation. No information on any suspects has been released.

WINK News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Reporter: Gail Levy

Writer: Drew Hill

