BATON ROUGE
Man accused of sexual battery on a Lee County girl arrested in Baton Rouge
A man wanted for lewd and lascivious battery on a minor in Lee County was arrested in Baton Rouge.
SWFL Crime Stoppers said Abraham Garcia is accused of illegal behaviour with a young Lee County girl, often forcing her into the acts three or four times a day.
A tipster reached out to Crime Stoppers with information and Garcia was picked up by the U.S. Marshals Warrants Task Force in Louisiana.
A warrant for Garcia was not available Saturday afternoon.
It’s unclear where Garcia is being held at this time and when he will be transferred to Lee County.
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.