Lee County NAACP wants to talk reform with FMPD, LCSO

Lee County NAACP wants to make sure that law enforcement is serving you.

On Saturday, the president of the Lee County NAACP asked in a letter to meet with Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno and Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs.

They want to continue discussing police reform and community engagement.

“To their point, they have implemented some of these programs. We want them to continue and we want to show accountability, show transparency,” said Martin Byrd, branch secretary for Lee County NAACP.

In June of 2020, Fort Myers city council members laid out some suggestions for police reform.

The discussion included reallocating money to crisis intervention, making sure officers have more interaction with the community, and more deescalation and mentorship training for officers.

