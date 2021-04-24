Crews battle fire at Fort Myers duplex; 3 people taken to hospital

A duplex went up in flames in Fort Myers on Saturday morning.

The duplex is located in the 3000 block of Broadway Avenue, near Grace Avenue.

Four people were in the home at the time of the fire. Two children and one adult were transported to the hospital.

Fort Myers firefighters said the fire displaced two families living at the home. The Red Cross will be helping them.

It wasn’t the flashing lights of the fire trucks on Judy McCutcheon’s street but the unnerving sound.

“Sounded like a woman who was just wailing. Just painfully wailing. It was heartbreaking. And it didn’t stop,” McCutcheon said.

She didn’t know who was making the sound but she knows how the woman was feeling. “Someone’s insides were breaking, that’s how it felt. They were just crumbling inside; it was gut-wrenching,” she said.

Fire crews from the Fort Myers Fire Department and South Trail Fire and Rescue District responded, as did the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The dispatch calls indicated the fire was in the back right corner of a bedroom in the house. The fire was reported just before 5:30 a.m.

“I noticed that the house right next door here was burned in the back. And then I find out that there was some kids involved,” McCutcheon said.

Crews had to act quickly to save the four people in that home.

“I am calling my pastor today and making sure they get on the prayer list for tomorrow morning,” McCutcheon said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal are investigating. The state arson task force is also investigating this fire.

