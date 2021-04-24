Clean the Cape event happening Saturday

The City of Cape Coral, Waste Pro and other community organizations are working together to spruce up parts of the city after delays in garbage pickup have upset community members.

The recent complaints against Waste Pro prompted the community event on Saturday.

Members of the community took matters into their own hands with the Clean the Cape Initiative.

Volunteers were given bags, gloves and T-shirts to pick up trash and debris from the side of the road.

The group is also working with Keep Lee County Beautiful.

Wayne LaBreck helped organize the event on Saturday.

“I walk the neighborhood and when I see litter, I pick it up,” LaBreck said. “Just every day there’s trash, but sometimes on a Sunday or whatever I spend three hours picking up trash by myself.”

Over the last few weeks, items like mattresses, couches and yard debris has led to complaints from those who live in the area after Waste Pro failed to pick up on time.

Cape Coral City Council approved a $250 fine for Waste Pro for every complaint received. So far, the city said its received about 800 complaints.

Waste Pro said it’s having issues due to a driver shortage.

The waste management company is participating on Saturday. They have two dumpsters set up for trash drop-off.

While Waste Pro is not helping the problem, LaBreck said paper cups, plastic bags and other debris are littering Cape Coral because people discard them there.

“If everybody would just do their role in their respective area. But I see everybody think it’s everybody else’s problem,” LaBreck said. “We’re not trying to save the planet, I’m not hugging a tree, I’m trying to make the city pretty … that’s all.”

Anyone with issues with missed trash pick-ups is asked to call the 311 call center.