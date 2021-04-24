Cape Coral police respond to shooting at birthday party

One person was hospitalized after a shooting during a birthday party in south Cape Coral.

Cape Coral Police say they were called to the 100 block of SE 6th Street early Saturday.

When they arrived, they found shell casings on SE 1st Avenue.

At 4:45 a.m., a man with a gunshot wound to the head was sent to Cape Coral Hospital. He was then transferred to Lee Memorial Hospital, due to the nature of the injury.

A police investigation revealed that the disturbance started after a family from Lehigh Acres rented a house to celebrate one member’s 17th birthday. Someone posted on Instagram about the party and that caused uninvited people to show up at the party.

A disturbance began and multiple shots were fired. That’s when the man was shot in the head. Police also found two cars and two houses with bullet holes in them.

If you have any information about the suspects, contact the Cape Coral Police Department by calling 239-574-3223 or by submitting an anonymous tip online.

You can also call Crime Stoppers with your information at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Cape PD is asking that you use case report number #21-008921.

PLEASE RT: Cape Coral Police Department Investigating Early Morning Shooting https://t.co/8jMlt0J9iK — Cape Coral Police (@CapePD) April 24, 2021

