Few storms possible tomorrow

Happy Saturday, SW Florida!

The weekend starts off nice with a mix of sun & clouds for today, though I can’t rule out a stray shower inland this afternoon. On Sunday, an approaching cold front will bring a better chance for a few storms, but nothing widespread is expected. Otherwise, expect highs in the upper 80s today, with highs staying in the mid-80s tomorrow.

Looking ahead to next week, its looking more and more like Summer as highs soar into the lower 90s. Otherwise, expect plenty of sun next week, with rain chances staying away until next weekend!

Reporter: Dylan Federico



