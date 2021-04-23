FORT MYERS
Fort Myers police looking for Friday morning stabbing culprit
Police are looking for an unidentified person who stabbed a man near the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Ford Street in Fort Myers early Friday morning, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.
At around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the reported stabbing near the intersection. The victim was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injury, which does not appear to be life-threatening.
No one has been arrested yet, but the FMPD says it has information and is “still working this.”
This is a developing story and will be updated later.
