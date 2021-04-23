Fort Myers police looking for Friday morning stabbing culprit

Police are looking for an unidentified person who stabbed a man near the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Ford Street in Fort Myers early Friday morning, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

At around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the reported stabbing near the intersection. The victim was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injury, which does not appear to be life-threatening.

No one has been arrested yet, but the FMPD says it has information and is “still working this.”

This is a developing story and will be updated later.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know