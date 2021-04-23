NASA holds post-launch press conference

NASA held a news conference following Friday morning’s successful SpaceX launch, with the following participants:

Steve Jurczyk, acting NASA administrator

Kathy Lueders, associate administrator, Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Hiroshi Sasaki, vice president and director general, JAXA’s Human Spaceflight Technology Directorate

Frank de Winne, manager, International Space Station Program, ESA

SpaceX representative

“The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying Crew-2 mission astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, along with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet on their way to the International Space Station has safely reached orbit, and the nosecone has been opened,” according to the agency’s website.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

