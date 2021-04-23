Man found guilty of impersonating officer in Collier County

A Texas man was found guilty of impersonating law enforcement Friday after his 2019 arrest in Collier County.

The trial of Hugo Lujambio Carabajal, 40, of Cypress, Texas, ended with a guilty verdict for charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer with a weapon or firearm, unlawful use of blue lights, and three counts of false imprisonment with a weapon or firearm.

In 2019, Carabajal was visiting Collier County when he pulled up alongside a family that had just parked in front of their townhome. There was a man driving the truck, with his 4-

year-old son in the back seat and his 19-year-old cousin in the passenger seat. Carabajal, driving a black Ford Explorer with blue lights attached, came out with his hand on what the victims say was a firearm.

He ordered the family to put their hands on their dashboard and they complied, believing Carabajal to be a law enforcement officer of some kind because of the blue lights and because he was wearing tactical clothing. He left soon after.

Deputies from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office found and arrested the man at a local tow yard five hours later, when he tried to store his “law enforcement vehicle” there.

Carabajal’s sentencing is scheduled for July 19.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

