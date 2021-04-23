Man arrested for drug-related crimes in Charlotte County homeless camp

A man at a homeless camp was arrested by Charlotte County deputies after attempting to flee and then “spitting” cocaine at a deputy.

Kenneth T. Glenn, 58, was arrested after deputies investigated a call in reference to a homeless camp in a wooded vacant lot in the 19000 block of Veterans Boulevard.

Deputies found Glenn exiting a tent, according to a news release. Glenn is accused of attempting to conceal something behind his left which turned out to be a canister with drugs in it.

Glenn fled from deputies and was eventually found wedged between multiple peppertree vines laying on his back. Deputies removed him from the vines and found the canister with two plastic bags. Glenn took the bags and shoved them into his mouth and attempted to swallow the contents.

Deputies tried to remove the contents from Glenn’s mouth when he spat them into a deputy’s face.

The baggies and the canister, which contained two more baggies, were identified as cocaine and a methamphetamine/fentanyl mix.

The deputy was uninjured.

Glenn faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell of cocaine, trafficking in fentanl 4 grams or more and resisting officer with violence.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know