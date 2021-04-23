LeeCARES emergency rental assistance still available

The federal government passed two relief packages to help people who have been hard hit by the pandemic pay rent and utilities. Money for the second program is set to be rolled out in May.

The LeeCARES program in Lee County has its portal open now, where you can apply to see if you are eligible.

According to the LeeCARES website, Lee County will pay up to six months of past due rent and utilities and three months of prospective payments for qualified households, plus ongoing payment of future rent as permitted. However, rental assistance cannot exceed a total of 12 months for each qualified household. The total months include past due, current due, and prospective payments.

MORE: LeeCARES – Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know