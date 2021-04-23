Neighbor wants drunk driver arrested after January crash

A drunk driver is walking free after he caused mayhem in the middle of the night back in January. Parked cars at a home were smashed, and a yard was torn up. The property owner is pushing for accountability from the driver who did it.

Three months ago, Robert Johnson was sleeping inside his Cape Coral home when chaos erupted in his front yard.

“I come running out the front door, and right here, I see my 2018 Hyundai Sonata upside down,” Johnson explained. “I see just complete destruction like a bomb had gone off.”

Police blame a suspected drunk driver.

According to the police report, the driver lost control of his truck, plowed into a ditch, took down a couple of trees and then slammed into three of Johnson’s cars.

“My 9-year-old daughter sleeps right there, and literally where his truck landed, it thankfully rolled that way,” Johnson said. “But if they had rolled that way, it would’ve rolled right on top of her in her bed.”

Three months later, there is no arrest and, in Johnson’s view, no accountability.

According to the report, the driver had a blood alcohol content over three times the legal limit.

“We’re talking about a significant intoxication based on the police report,” Johnson said. “It was .256. We’re not talking about somebody just over the line.”

We asked Cape Coral Police Department about the delay for an arrest related to this crash, and a spokesperson told us the original officer working the case left CCPD, and a new officer is now in charge.

“This could’ve gone so much worse,’ Johnson said. “We’ve been extremely thankful that it wasn’t, but at the same time, just like that it could happen again, especially if somebody isn’t held accountable for this sorta thing.”

CCPD says the driver still faces possible charges for DUI and DUI property damages.

Related Articles: Suspected drunken driver causes mayhem along Cape Coral road

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know