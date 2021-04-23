Few showers, more humid across SW Florida Friday

Happy Friday, Southwest Florida! You’ll notice an increase in humidity today as highs peak in the mid-upper 90s.

We do have a few showers in the forecast this afternoon and evening, but it will not be widespread.

The rain starts inland and generally pushes toward the beaches. By the late evening and overnight hours, lingering moisture will move over the Gulf.

The weekend forecast has it all: sunshine, warm and muggy conditions, a breezy wind, but also a chance for showers and storms again.

The best opportunity for storms comes Sunday along a cold front. Right now, severe weather is not expected, but you can trust the Weather Authority to let you know if that changes.

Rainfall accumulations will be very limited, with less than a quarter-inch forecast from Friday through Sunday.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know