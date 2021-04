Denny Grimes: Don’t be fooled by the numbers

The real estate market seems ready to get even hotter… or so it will seem. Sales numbers will be record-breaking for the next couple months or so, but those numbers just can’t be trusted. Here to explain why is Denny Grimes with Denny Grimes & Company at Keller Williams Realty.

